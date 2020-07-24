soft
your voice
upon my skin –
your stories in my ear
tell me
tell me everything
– all that you
hold dear
love
and I will let you –
will me not
to go
stay a while
stay a lifetime
let love be all
you know
. . .
Posted Poetry, spiritualityin
bejamin4 said:
Sugary sweet perfection! Nicely done!