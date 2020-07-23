sometimes sweet

oft times bitter –

the taste of yesterdays

but true to love

the worth of either

has filled my troubled heart

with grace

there are no lines

nor rivers swiftly

suffered by the rain

no griefs have I without confessing

everything to gain

let me live

or let me gather

all tis mine or thought for once –

let me pass beyond this slumber

but leave to memory

the whole of us

. . .