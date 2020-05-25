Tags
again, blessing, divine voice, heart, life, love, memory, sacred intimacy, story, touch
gift my heart
your story
I will listen
for the memory
of ten thousand
places love has been
as the whisper
of your fingers
write so sweetly
to my skin –
tell me how
I loved you –
tell me
again
. . .
