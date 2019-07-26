Tags

how it was

I don’t recall the way
so weary –
or the sunset
quite this bright –
curtains drawn
to keep the world at bay

as ever still
tis loved and well –
as I am sure one truth remains
to satisfy this longing
within my heart’s
refrain

what of years
lay stretched behind
dusted now –
forgotten when
will come a dream awakened
o, what will matter then

. . .

