Tags
allowance, dreams, forgiveness, home, life, love, memory, remembering, solace, spirit, the way, time, touch, truth
I don’t recall the way
so weary –
or the sunset
quite this bright –
curtains drawn
to keep the world at bay
as ever still
tis loved and well –
as I am sure one truth remains
to satisfy this longing
within my heart’s
refrain
what of years
lay stretched behind
dusted now –
forgotten when
will come a dream awakened
o, what will matter then
. . .
