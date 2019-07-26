I don’t recall the way

so weary –

or the sunset

quite this bright –

curtains drawn

to keep the world at bay

as ever still

tis loved and well –

as I am sure one truth remains

to satisfy this longing

within my heart’s

refrain

what of years

lay stretched behind

dusted now –

forgotten when

will come a dream awakened

o, what will matter then

. . .

