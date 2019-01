I’m not the one

you brag about

the open hand –

the heart

where once you lay

your weary head

emptied it of dreams

from knowing

everything and none

the weight of silent truths –

the sheets still warm

recall the sun

as I remember you

as yesterday

ten thousand more

the hooded blue of dusk

a thread to break

within the breeze –

as letters meant

for us

. . .

