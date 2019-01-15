somewhere beyond

the certainty

of one more every day

beyond the wish

that keeps my dreams awake

as kisses unforgotten

dry an ocean of my tears

for a moment

unpretending

time is lost –

you are here

wrapped in morning

promise

whispering my name –

for a moment

not to wonder

why you left

or why you came

for one more

dream remembered

in the silent swell of dawn

another sky

we lay beneath –

stars we wished

upon

. . .

