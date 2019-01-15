Tags



rememberthis

somewhere beyond
the certainty
of one more every day
beyond the wish
that keeps my dreams awake

as kisses unforgotten
dry an ocean of my tears
for a moment
unpretending
time is lost –
you are here

wrapped in morning
promise
whispering my name –
for a moment
not to wonder
why you left
or why you came

for one more
dream remembered
in the silent swell of dawn
another sky
we lay beneath –
stars we wished
upon

. . .

