a weeping jehovah

bound by regret

another town over

I stayed –

beyond the redemption

of skin touching skin –

beyond the confession

of sin

I’d forgotten to tell you

forsaken the blame

for a lifetime of verses

repeated the same

by lovers

by fathers

poets and priests

some other I loved you

down on my knees

fevers entwined

where counting

we kept

pace with a promise

made real

as we slept

tempted to dream

though certain to wake

alone

in our wanting

another to make

. . .

