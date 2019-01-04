Tags
concession, life, love, lovers, poetry, poets, repentance, sacrifice, soul, spirit, touch, truth, verses
a weeping jehovah
bound by regret
another town over
I stayed –
beyond the redemption
of skin touching skin –
beyond the confession
of sin
I’d forgotten to tell you
forsaken the blame
for a lifetime of verses
repeated the same
by lovers
by fathers
poets and priests
some other I loved you
down on my knees
fevers entwined
where counting
we kept
pace with a promise
made real
as we slept
tempted to dream
though certain to wake
alone
in our wanting
another to make
. . .
blindzanygirl said:
A very deep poem. I love it