a weeping jehovah
bound by regret
another town over
I stayed –
beyond the redemption
of skin touching skin –
beyond the confession
of sin

I’d forgotten to tell you
forsaken the blame
for a lifetime of verses
repeated the same
by lovers
by fathers
poets and priests
some other I loved you
down on my knees

fevers entwined
where counting
we kept
pace with a promise
made real
as we slept

tempted to dream
though certain to wake
alone
in our wanting
another to make

. . .

