was a time

I might have fretted –

December days

without a call

a moment of concession

longing miles –

none at all

with a whisper of

remember me

another place

where time began

how funny now

my grieving weighs

on the last

of might have beens

January soon will pass

within a numbered

swell of tides

to ease the ache

of missing –

a voice

where love

abides

. . .

Advertisements