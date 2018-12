had morning woke

before I did –

stumbled from his lair

maybe he’d make coffee

in my stead

lounge about the kitchen

watching from the still

where daylight poured a runway

down the hall

maybe he’d fix breakfast

and serve it to me warm

with stories of a life

beyond my bed

at ease within the silence

of moments left to share

quiet as a shadow –

as verses

on the wall

. . .

