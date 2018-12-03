Tags

belonging

for another day
a lifetime rent –
for wishes undenied
one last kiss –
one verse upon my brow
too many more
than I endured
to save for any less –
the way I came
much sweeter than before

I only dreamed
to finish here –
until the dying came
until my waiting freed
one more goodbye
– will then I dare
remembrance
of things I might have changed
had winter passed
with not so harsh
a claim

. . .

