for another day

a lifetime rent –

for wishes undenied

one last kiss –

one verse upon my brow

too many more

than I endured

to save for any less –

the way I came

much sweeter than before

I only dreamed

to finish here –

until the dying came

until my waiting freed

one more goodbye

– will then I dare

remembrance

of things I might have changed

had winter passed

with not so harsh

a claim

. . .

