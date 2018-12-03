Tags
for another day
a lifetime rent –
for wishes undenied
one last kiss –
one verse upon my brow
too many more
than I endured
to save for any less –
the way I came
much sweeter than before
I only dreamed
to finish here –
until the dying came
until my waiting freed
one more goodbye
– will then I dare
remembrance
of things I might have changed
had winter passed
with not so harsh
a claim
. . .
Wendell A. Brown said:
It is always a lovely blessing when I read your inspiring words! Off and on, I have been ill, and I have not visited many of those who follow my site! Your poem gave that wonderful lift to me! Spiritual blessings and hugs my sister…sending you my love! God bless!
grandfathersky said:
And snow so hushed to silent footprints left under the moon…
PapaBear said:
Darn winter !!! You had to remind me that it’s coming, didn’t you? Hahaha! 😁 ………………..xo