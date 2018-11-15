Tags

, , , , , , , , ,

swept

Kentucky made a place for me
with nothing but a sigh
opened doors
and arms to wrap around
I can’t explain
I won’t pretend
there’s more to this
than choosing
more to bluer pastures –
sunsets all day long

was ne’er your plan
a way to make –
one day to come along
whistling as evening fell
carrying your song
what of then
my hand in yours –
calling stars by name
some distance from the mountains
yet near enough for rain

Kentucky wears a golden ring –
keeps my secrets well
I close my eyes sometimes
and hear the carousel
spinning top of wishes made
swirling down the night –
while not so far away
I waltz
in place

. . .

Advertisements