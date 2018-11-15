Kentucky made a place for me

with nothing but a sigh

opened doors

and arms to wrap around

I can’t explain

I won’t pretend

there’s more to this

than choosing

more to bluer pastures –

sunsets all day long

was ne’er your plan

a way to make –

one day to come along

whistling as evening fell

carrying your song

what of then

my hand in yours –

calling stars by name

some distance from the mountains

yet near enough for rain

Kentucky wears a golden ring –

keeps my secrets well

I close my eyes sometimes

and hear the carousel

spinning top of wishes made

swirling down the night –

while not so far away

I waltz

in place

. . .

