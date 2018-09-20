Tags
acceptance, blessings, choice, faith, forgiveness, growth, happiness, heart, hope, life, light, love, positivity, sorrow, soul, time
i’ve made my peace
with living
deciding what to keep
tis love i count
around and ’round
when falling off to sleep
i can’t abide
a moment spared
lest it be divine
i won’t be bent the burden
of truth
that isn’t mine
the day may dawn
tho i don’t see how
for sorrow and regret
let ne’er my tender heart reside
in pain
i’d best forget
what memories
would hurt invade
o’er those most surely blessed
– would cast a shadow
o’er my days
and curse my soul
at rest
. . .
terreblogger said:
Beautiful!