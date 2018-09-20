i’ve made my peace

with living

deciding what to keep

tis love i count

around and ’round

when falling off to sleep

i can’t abide

a moment spared

lest it be divine

i won’t be bent the burden

of truth

that isn’t mine

the day may dawn

tho i don’t see how

for sorrow and regret

let ne’er my tender heart reside

in pain

i’d best forget

what memories

would hurt invade

o’er those most surely blessed

– would cast a shadow

o’er my days

and curse my soul

at rest

. . .

