was another side

of Sunday

when I found your hand

in mine

I was sitting over coffee

with the times

shedding tears for someone else

passed just yesterday

counted well the years

I threw away

a man

without a daughter

a bride denied her groom

a boy

who filled his story

much too soon

orchids bloom for every soul

years beneath the dawn

lost to days

we never knew –

this tearful hour

would come

. . .

