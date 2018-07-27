Tags

suddenbloom

might you break
against my willingness
to take of all you need –
while I shudder
beneath your thunder
at my shores

when awakened
by a kiss
shed no tears
for lifetimes missed –
for mornings
just as fair –
moments left behind
somewhere

while the storm
lays waste
our memories –
of everything
but this

. . .

