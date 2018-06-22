someone thought

they heard my sigh

above the songbirds streaming

– felt my tears

e’en when

I couldn’t cry

for such as love –

I died one day

in arms

the same embrace as mine

fields of green –

a place where still I lay

some believe

my faith is kept

apart from this confession

– dancing round

an ancient flame

amid the wingeds

burning

a story told

of lifetimes missed –

an evening sun where I remain –

a promise pressed

into the sweet

of moments

without name

. . .

Advertisements