Tags
blessings, confession, eternity now, faith, life, love, nature, sacrifice, tales, time
someone thought
they heard my sigh
above the songbirds streaming
– felt my tears
e’en when
I couldn’t cry
for such as love –
I died one day
in arms
the same embrace as mine
fields of green –
a place where still I lay
some believe
my faith is kept
apart from this confession
– dancing round
an ancient flame
amid the wingeds
burning
a story told
of lifetimes missed –
an evening sun where I remain –
a promise pressed
into the sweet
of moments
without name
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Past ever present in all we become … each moment the memory of Being !