reason slips
a negligee
of bloom across
the floor
a lowly sigh
of lullabye
beckons me
once more
as firelight
and where was I
before the heavens
gleamed
another me
made famous
in your dreams
. . .
22 Friday Jun 2018
Posted Poetry, Storytelling
~ journey of a rose scented ink ~
grandfathersky said:
Is memory a blessing or a curse …