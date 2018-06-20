Tags

, , , , , , , , , , ,

end of the road

lord knows
the fields are empty now –
by summer burned away

and I wonder
do you miss
the tender nights

do you think about
forever –
a sunrise such as this
when clouds compete –
a winter quilt
july

do you dream
without permission
awake within a sigh –
stumble out of ribbons
to the porch

do you speak of me
into the still
where morning waits
the night

do you watch
the road –
and curse the moving on

. . .

Advertisements