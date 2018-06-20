lord knows

the fields are empty now –

by summer burned away

and I wonder

do you miss

the tender nights

do you think about

forever –

a sunrise such as this

when clouds compete –

a winter quilt

july

do you dream

without permission

awake within a sigh –

stumble out of ribbons

to the porch

do you speak of me

into the still

where morning waits

the night

do you watch

the road –

and curse the moving on

. . .

Advertisements