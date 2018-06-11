Tags
truth, love, life, spirit, assurance, home, gifts, prayer, returning, blessings, sometimes, a light on the porch, starting again
the daylight
grows dimmer
with every october
tho the nightbirds sing louder
this spring
a reminder of counting
the miles to forever
broken old crosses –
lacey white wings
it seems but a moment
backward forgiving
to a place just the same –
starting again
hands held aloft
pleading with heaven
for one more tomorrow –
another amen
a quiet surrender
of midnight
and morning –
is washed from the sun
by a river of tears
recalled at the end
as a time ne’er forsaken –
when love glowed the path
of our way
back to here
. . .
Silent Fingers said:
“.. broken old crosses.
lacy white wings..” — as always, with just two simple lines you pierced the mind and a bit of the heart too.. The rest of the poem just poured in leaving no space for words.
Bobbie, after all these years your poetry just speaks to the inner self. And, oh yes. Am back after a lifetime *smiles*
xx