the daylight

grows dimmer

with every october

tho the nightbirds sing louder

this spring

a reminder of counting

the miles to forever

broken old crosses –

lacey white wings

it seems but a moment

backward forgiving

to a place just the same –

starting again

hands held aloft

pleading with heaven

for one more tomorrow –

another amen

a quiet surrender

of midnight

and morning –

is washed from the sun

by a river of tears

recalled at the end

as a time ne’er forsaken –

when love glowed the path

of our way

back to here

. . .

Advertisements