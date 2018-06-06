it’s not so brutal

to remember –

not a distance yet to go

I close my eyes

and for a moment –

all I’ve loved

is all I know

it’s not the dream

that keeps me dreaming –

nor a prayer

when I’m alone

it’s not the days

I know will dwindle

til the stars

recall me home

something more

is meant for sharing

something I forgot to tell

how the mountains

sense our pleasure –

reaching higher

when loved we

well

. . .

