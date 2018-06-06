Tags
it’s not so brutal
to remember –
not a distance yet to go
I close my eyes
and for a moment –
all I’ve loved
is all I know
it’s not the dream
that keeps me dreaming –
nor a prayer
when I’m alone
it’s not the days
I know will dwindle
til the stars
recall me home
something more
is meant for sharing
something I forgot to tell
how the mountains
sense our pleasure –
reaching higher
when loved we
well
. . .
Keshav Sawarn said:
Such a sensible writing!!! I just became fond of your writing skills after this….if you don’t mind than will you please provide me your contact details
tornadoday said:
Thank you, my friend. You can contact me at tornadoday@hotmail.com
Keshav Sawarn said:
Thnx I’ll contact you soon