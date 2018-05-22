Tags

justtoday

morning shakes my courage
as evening wears me down
tho scarce the times
allowed my heart concede
to something I was chasing
living just beyond
the leaving edge of always –
sanctity I need

when broken I am nestled
into arms resolved to heal
a faraway
where strangers passed before –
a ghostly understanding
bears the echo of a sigh
sheets still warm
with telling –
as am I

. . .

Photo: One Sunday; Beech Grove, Tennessee 2018

