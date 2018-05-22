Tags
courage, destiny, dreams, faith, leaving, life, love, south, tennessee, travel, understanding, whispers
morning shakes my courage
as evening wears me down
tho scarce the times
allowed my heart concede
to something I was chasing
living just beyond
the leaving edge of always –
sanctity I need
when broken I am nestled
into arms resolved to heal
a faraway
where strangers passed before –
a ghostly understanding
bears the echo of a sigh
sheets still warm
with telling –
as am I
. . .
Photo: One Sunday; Beech Grove, Tennessee 2018
Jane Sturgeon said:
Bobbie, that photo ❤