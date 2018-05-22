morning shakes my courage

as evening wears me down

tho scarce the times

allowed my heart concede

to something I was chasing

living just beyond

the leaving edge of always –

sanctity I need

when broken I am nestled

into arms resolved to heal

a faraway

where strangers passed before –

a ghostly understanding

bears the echo of a sigh

sheets still warm

with telling –

as am I

. . .

Photo: One Sunday; Beech Grove, Tennessee 2018

