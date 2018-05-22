Tags
before we understood, grace, home, journey, life, love the only truth, mountains, nature, path, seeing in the dark, spirit, travel, truth
heaven pulls the
mountain –
from his fragile wedding bed
anchored by the river –
to her song
breezes grieve the lesson
dragonflies to score
this sacred place
remembered to
our soul
one more verse
to cover me –
one more birth to fall
as waters move
around me in the cold
quietly – a soft amen
rustles from the trees
brittle leaves
to dance atop
the foam
let indeed
the shadows tempt
with mysteries uncertain –
swirls beyond
this wake of mortal care
magic lies
in wilderness
bound by fragile thorns
journey on –
and I shall find you
there
. . .