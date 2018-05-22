heaven pulls the

mountain –

from his fragile wedding bed

anchored by the river –

to her song

breezes grieve the lesson

dragonflies to score

this sacred place

remembered to

our soul

one more verse

to cover me –

one more birth to fall

as waters move

around me in the cold

quietly – a soft amen

rustles from the trees

brittle leaves

to dance atop

the foam

let indeed

the shadows tempt

with mysteries uncertain –

swirls beyond

this wake of mortal care

magic lies

in wilderness

bound by fragile thorns

journey on –

and I shall find you

there

. . .

