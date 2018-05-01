frame this horizon

with all I have witnessed

crowd to the corner

where heart meets to soul

bear me the weight

no more than a memory

of destiny traded

to a dream long ago

laundry and laces

cracked oatmeal glasses

parts given way

as collections laid bare

black and white stories

are telling without us

faded a photo

of a photo somewhere

who is that boy

at the edge of the smiling

where now his reasons

though lost once before

held by a longing

bigger than pardon

when left his horizon

my own to restore

. . .

