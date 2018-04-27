tenderly
petals fall
backwards on forever
colors
once romantic
gently fade
as perfume worn –
a moment lay
soft against my shoulder
endearing
as a fleeting promise
made
. . .
27 Friday Apr 2018
Posted Poetry
