before as now
the same as then –
do you remember where and when
the world was new
but so were you
awake to
understanding
afraid and stilled
at finding truth
was never meant to lessen youth
or ease the heart
tho torn apart –
resolved the soul
to hurting
only love
can calm the storm –
years from where we started from
reminders of a time before
calling us to love once more –
cured only by
the aching
. . .