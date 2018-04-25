before as now

the same as then –

do you remember where and when

the world was new

but so were you

awake to

understanding

afraid and stilled

at finding truth

was never meant to lessen youth

or ease the heart

tho torn apart –

resolved the soul

to hurting

only love

can calm the storm –

years from where we started from

reminders of a time before

calling us to love once more –

cured only by

the aching

. . .

Advertisements