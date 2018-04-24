Tags

, , , , , , , , ,

neartohome

how many times
the coming back –
across ten thousand years
to realize
what wasn’t –
how much life could disappear

like everything
we wished for –
long past the time to leave
holding still to all we loved –
dreams we dared
believe

they never said
nor once confessed
the truth of love’s restraint
to fold across
eternities
wherever life remains

a beginning
never ended –
just beyond the reach of fate
released of every wanting
love
beyond this sorrow –
waits

. . .

Advertisements