how many times

the coming back –

across ten thousand years

to realize

what wasn’t –

how much life could disappear

like everything

we wished for –

long past the time to leave

holding still to all we loved –

dreams we dared

believe

they never said

nor once confessed

the truth of love’s restraint

to fold across

eternities

wherever life remains

a beginning

never ended –

just beyond the reach of fate

released of every wanting

love

beyond this sorrow –

waits

. . .

