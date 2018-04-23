love could be that way
so far from understanding
standing right in front of you
lost just the same
the ache of just imagine
where I’ll be
come supper time
when destiny surrounds you
forgotten now
my name
. . .
23 Monday Apr 2018
Faithful Believers, Are There Any Left?
Just a little poetry...
View my worlds
The fears of a girl, the heart of a woman, and everything inbetween...
Creating helps your soul take a breath and gives your mind a rest
Just Tea poetry and cookies
A Discovery of Enlightening Insights, Information, Humor, Writings and Musings
Psychology to Motivate | Inspire | Uplift
“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou
Thoughts and feelings made into words about the world and times in which we live ...
making a connection when everything is connected
"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Les Brown
This blog is where I post love poems and inspirational posts.
Independent audiovideo artist
My simple journey
Messages from Within
grandfathersky said:
We long for the grip the world puts on, and long to let go once it’s felt …
tornadoday said:
…to exist beyond the realm of expectation…..