wait for me
when spring returns
beyond this morning after
beyond a time
I know will come
some day
when verse
has lost its meaning
rhyme
I struggled so
to find the words
we traded long ago
beyond the plea
remember
by lifetimes worn between
wait for me
if you don’t mind
in dreams
beyond this dream

. . .

