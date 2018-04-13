I have no need

for promise –

words without the strength for this

a vow unspoken

whispered into pillows

when I’m missed

a call across the orchard

let the willing heart remain

without the want

for yesterdays –

when welcomed home again

a porch that needs repairing

a fence I cannot own

vines a verse becoming

streams of marigold

pull me back

a lazy hawk

where sunday morning glows

arms to reach around me

another hand

to hold

. . .

