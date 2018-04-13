Tags
belonging, breath, divine intimacy, life, love, moments, soul, time, togetherness
I have no need
for promise –
words without the strength for this
a vow unspoken
whispered into pillows
when I’m missed
a call across the orchard
let the willing heart remain
without the want
for yesterdays –
when welcomed home again
a porch that needs repairing
a fence I cannot own
vines a verse becoming
streams of marigold
pull me back
a lazy hawk
where sunday morning glows
arms to reach around me
another hand
to hold
. . .