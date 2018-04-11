do you stutter

when surrender

finds its way

onto your tongue

is promise left to bleed

outside your door

when the choice

for everafter

makes a case for one more day

a longing sweet

as any

come before

do you dry your tears

while sorrow

makes a home inside your soul

do you lie awake

to wonder

over words

that you haunt you so

is there anything

remembered –

of the life you dared to dream

were your plans for love

forsaken

in your quest for all

it means

. . .

