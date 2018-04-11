Tags
faith, knowing, life, love, mystery, note to self, questions, reflection, truth, wonder
do you stutter
when surrender
finds its way
onto your tongue
is promise left to bleed
outside your door
when the choice
for everafter
makes a case for one more day
a longing sweet
as any
come before
do you dry your tears
while sorrow
makes a home inside your soul
do you lie awake
to wonder
over words
that you haunt you so
is there anything
remembered –
of the life you dared to dream
were your plans for love
forsaken
in your quest for all
it means
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Oh my … what truth you’ve spoken of this modern world’s thief of hearts.