Tags

, , , , , , , , ,

nearme

do you stutter
when surrender
finds its way
onto your tongue
is promise left to bleed
outside your door
when the choice
for everafter
makes a case for one more day
a longing sweet
as any
come before
do you dry your tears
while sorrow
makes a home inside your soul
do you lie awake
to wonder
over words
that you haunt you so
is there anything
remembered –
of the life you dared to dream
were your plans for love
forsaken
in your quest for all
it means

. . .

Advertisements