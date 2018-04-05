how gracious time
with all her ways –
to spread a comfort o’er me
when nights
their darkness gathers
to my bed
I recall a time
ten thousand more
as breath when I was dying
hands around my hands
a kiss upon the head
dreams of somewhere
I was yours
for miles
the pathway beckoned
a springtime breeze
swirling blossoms round
til all I knew
was dancing –
two and back again
within your arms
high above
the ground
…
April 6th – Two years since my daddy passed. His real birthday. ❤
Jane Sturgeon said:
Darling girl ❤