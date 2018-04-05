how gracious time

with all her ways –

to spread a comfort o’er me

when nights

their darkness gathers

to my bed

I recall a time

ten thousand more

as breath when I was dying

hands around my hands

a kiss upon the head

dreams of somewhere

I was yours

for miles

the pathway beckoned

a springtime breeze

swirling blossoms round

til all I knew

was dancing –

two and back again

within your arms

high above

the ground

…

April 6th – Two years since my daddy passed. His real birthday. ❤

