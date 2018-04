I’m not afraid

of falling –

that’s never been my style

though often I have sensed a willing pull

into the great

of all unknown –

a mystery becoming

at once my flight

my death –

my open arms

filled with something

more than life

more that time and tease

a wealth I knew

do you recall the way

my breath was lost in moments there –

between the dust and day

between the will

of falling

unafraid

. . .

