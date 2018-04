it’s not the way

I’d meant to say –

the way I meant to leave you

was not the plan

you’d understand

if e’er you knew my faults

for staying here

for one more year

one more night of dreaming

of faraways

when another day

you’d wake to find me gone

with nothing sure

so insecure

was the line we crossed together

of rights made wrong

we strung along

beyond the last forever

. . .

Advertisements