had I need
for one more time
one more walk beneath the pines
gathered to a world
beyond the light
listening as darkness
nestles into sleep
a wordless dream
beyond my meager sight
remnants of another
where I am free to fly
above the cliffs –
ragged walls of stone
as flutters seep
my consciousness
with restlessness and awe
a wanting deeper still
than breath or bone
silence
is not so silent
for the soul atuned to hear
the music of one heart
singing
in the night
the quiet breach
of fallen leaves
betrays the gift of birth
the joy of falling
sweetly
into life
. . .
Photo: Palm Sunday at dusk.