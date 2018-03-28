had I need

for one more time

one more walk beneath the pines

gathered to a world

beyond the light

listening as darkness

nestles into sleep

a wordless dream

beyond my meager sight

remnants of another

where I am free to fly

above the cliffs –

ragged walls of stone

as flutters seep

my consciousness

with restlessness and awe

a wanting deeper still

than breath or bone

silence

is not so silent

for the soul atuned to hear

the music of one heart

singing

in the night

the quiet breach

of fallen leaves

betrays the gift of birth

the joy of falling

sweetly

into life

. . .

Photo: Palm Sunday at dusk.

