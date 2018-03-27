Tags
Tags: a place for us, blessings, divine feminine, dreamer, love, nature, seasons, spirit, truth, worth
would fever claim
the month of March –
or swear an oath
for keeping
as April sweats
in summer blush
to leave the dreamer
weeping
. . .
grandfathersky said:
April’s tears, a joy to warm the earth
tornadoday said:
….a promise returned