how bare

these fleeting seasons

wherein our passion lies

as dungeons black

was there the martyr fell

confessing

to the almost

didn’t make the news

a love without the need

or strength to tell

between the will

for one more day –

an hour

more or less returns

taken from the ending to repent

sins denied their pardon

cling to me at night

– longing warms

despite my best intent

wishes

I’ve decided

are rarely worth the rub

as moments seed the heart

with lets pretend

a boy I knew

my best to love –

flames anew sometimes

when breathed aloud

a silent might have been

. . .

Advertisements