how many seasons

have passed while I lay sleeping

dreaming of the sun

this time of sorrow

is more than tears – a river

to unremember

surrender me

the coming home –

remembrance of another

who knew me well

would never tell –

or hurt for swords

intended

my ways along

the rural road –

run south – then east –

then skyward

where I shall rest

in arms of love –

my tattered soul

restored

. . .

