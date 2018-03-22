for a while
I was certain –
and then I was not
so sure of your pardon
so wrong in my rites
of taking advantage
pleased to remain
the color of dreams
you’d forgotten
to dream
. . .
22 Thursday Mar 2018
Posted Poetry
Just a little poetry...
Jane Sturgeon said:
Ohh, Bobbie ❤
tornadoday said:
❤
aloudthistime said:
Loved this one ❤
tornadoday said:
Am so glad………. Me too! ❤