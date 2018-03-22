I wonder
were there rhapsodies
ten thousand years before –
voices meant to carry
across a canyon floor
were there strings
before the bow could sing
an older violin
did dancers sway
in firelight
before the dance began
before the words
came willing
were there whispers
all along –
thought already yielded
unto song
before the books
were written
did lovers understand
the promise held
within another’s hand
the crush of
two hearts beating
as shadows gathered round
a sweeter song
unfolding
without sound
did they know
before the knowing
before their first goodbye
did music stream
unnoticed
like stars
above the night
as violins
of welcome in
were played
then played again
as tender sighs
fell silently
to skin
. . .