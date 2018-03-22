I wonder

were there rhapsodies

ten thousand years before –

voices meant to carry

across a canyon floor

were there strings

before the bow could sing

an older violin

did dancers sway

in firelight

before the dance began

before the words

came willing

were there whispers

all along –

thought already yielded

unto song

before the books

were written

did lovers understand

the promise held

within another’s hand

the crush of

two hearts beating

as shadows gathered round

a sweeter song

unfolding

without sound

did they know

before the knowing

before their first goodbye

did music stream

unnoticed

like stars

above the night

as violins

of welcome in

were played

then played again

as tender sighs

fell silently

to skin

. . .

