the screen door slams
and I’ve forgotten
where I left my favorite cup
an old oak table
bears the faded scars
of somewhere
I was shaken
by habits shared and traded
by stories married
verse and tell me more
a line or two
and I’ll be grateful
for moments I’ve discovered
were ne’ver enough
. . .
grandfathersky said:
the aroma of coffee, and breakfast waffles …
tornadoday said:
💚 blueberry
aloudthistime said:
Your work is amazing 🙂
tornadoday said:
Thank you so much!!! I am so glad you think so! ❤
Jane Sturgeon said:
Awareness through senses…. ❤
tornadoday said:
…through the understanding that it is all (we are all) a blessing……….. ❤