I won’t need you

when the sun has passed

into another

sleepless night –

where shadows fall

and nightbirds

grieve the day

I won’t need

the time you gifted

or a memory to curse

when twilight burns

and stars

the dark betray

I won’t need you

when tomorrow

has been washed into the past

on shores

I never wandered –

forgotten

why we came

I won’t need you

when this life is gone

and all I’ve left

is bone –

and cooler now

the lips that held

your name

. . .

