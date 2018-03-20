I won’t need you
when the sun has passed
into another
sleepless night –
where shadows fall
and nightbirds
grieve the day
I won’t need
the time you gifted
or a memory to curse
when twilight burns
and stars
the dark betray
I won’t need you
when tomorrow
has been washed into the past
on shores
I never wandered –
forgotten
why we came
I won’t need you
when this life is gone
and all I’ve left
is bone –
and cooler now
the lips that held
your name
. . .
Wolfe Butler said:
Very nice. I like the darkness you portray but yet leave room for hope and triumph.
grandfathersky said:
do we sleep in shadows?
tornadoday said:
Only at the edge of dreaming….