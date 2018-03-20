how sweet
to remember my coming
before
(indiscretion)
a walk ‘neath the pines
filled me with wonder
to coming back now –
from another time
longing
for purpose divine
from touch
came my breath –
and a kiss to endure
would sit in the depths
(the pools) of my soul
forsaken the reasons
for wanting to know
what I knew
from the start –
was my heart
letting go
. . .
grandfathersky said:
or what the heart came to be …
tornadoday said:
Indeed…..what the heart does best….. 💚
kenza said:
This is so lovely. Thank you. Kenza.
tornadoday said:
Thank you, my precious friend…
Sadah said:
This is nice.