how sweet

to remember my coming

before

(indiscretion)

a walk ‘neath the pines

filled me with wonder

to coming back now –

from another time

longing

for purpose divine

from touch

came my breath –

and a kiss to endure

would sit in the depths

(the pools) of my soul

forsaken the reasons

for wanting to know

what I knew

from the start –

was my heart

letting go

. . .

