longing

how sweet
to remember my coming
before
(indiscretion)
a walk ‘neath the pines
filled me with wonder
to coming back now –
from another time
longing
for purpose divine

from touch
came my breath –
and a kiss to endure
would sit in the depths
(the pools) of my soul
forsaken the reasons
for wanting to know
what I knew
from the start –
was my heart
letting go

. . .

