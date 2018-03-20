Tags
birth, death, dusty roads, forgotten path, home, homecoming, life, love, remembering joy, seasons, spirit, wildflowers, yesterday's garden
I took solace
in the coming back
to find another way –
a path where none existed
where I lingered
yesterday
I took pleasure
in returning –
to every place I loved before
volumes stacked beneath
the branches
verses scattered
to the floor
I took comfort
with each passing
every life and every stone
dusty fields –
a path forsaken
where flowers bloom
for love atoned
. . .
grandfathersky said:
round again we will repeat, to hold the blessing in our hand
tornadoday said:
Into the new we know deepest….
BE PART OF THE NARRATIVE said:
Awesome post thanks for sharing!