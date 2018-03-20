Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

yesterday's garden

I took solace
in the coming back
to find another way –
a path where none existed
where I lingered
yesterday

I took pleasure
in returning –
to every place I loved before
volumes stacked beneath
the branches
verses scattered
to the floor

I took comfort
with each passing
every life and every stone
dusty fields –
a path forsaken
where flowers bloom
for love atoned

. . .

Advertisements