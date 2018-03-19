I’m the sweetest sin
the first amen –
your silent cross to bear
a fainting sadness
to ease the madness
a moment lingered
everywhere
I’m the first to know
the last to go
beyond the grief of needing
a hand held out
when pressed with doubt
– a voice of promise
pleading
I’m a constant star
where’er you are
a dream to carry the night
I’m the break of waves
a truth enslaved –
from a time before
you knew
of light
. . .
yelena said:
……………..beauty.
tornadoday said:
Thank you, my sweet friend.
grandfathersky said:
I do like rhythm in words. Makes more captivating to me …
tornadoday said:
❤ Well, you know me………..it sometimes feels like a strain on the words, forcing them to do something unnatural. I always fear I've lost the honesty that is inherent to words and emotion……… but I know you do! 🙂
grandfathersky said:
Frost complained that anyone could write poetry that did not have rhyme… like McLuhan’s observation of modern art, being anything you could get away with! 🦋
tornadoday said:
….the heart holds rhyme, but not at the expense of loving…..