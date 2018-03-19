I’m the sweetest sin

the first amen –

your silent cross to bear

a fainting sadness

to ease the madness

a moment lingered

everywhere

I’m the first to know

the last to go

beyond the grief of needing

a hand held out

when pressed with doubt

– a voice of promise

pleading

I’m a constant star

where’er you are

a dream to carry the night

I’m the break of waves

a truth enslaved –

from a time before

you knew

of light

. . .

