lovereturning

I’m the sweetest sin
the first amen –
your silent cross to bear
a fainting sadness
to ease the madness
a moment lingered
everywhere

I’m the first to know
the last to go
beyond the grief of needing
a hand held out
when pressed with doubt
– a voice of promise
pleading

I’m a constant star
where’er you are
a dream to carry the night
I’m the break of waves
a truth enslaved –
from a time before
you knew
of light

. . .

