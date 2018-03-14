Tags

mystery

of moments
some forgotten
I’ve wandered back again
how well I knew
and others knew of me
maps spilled together
into another place and time
markers melted
candle wax
and rhyme

roads beyond
the wilderness
I passed between beside
rivers long since gathered
by the tides
mountains thick with laurel
surrendered now to weeds
did once I pass
without a word
a fluttering unseen

between two worlds
are maybe more –
than I with will to count
days no longer matter
to the making
of one last kiss
a first embrace –
a shadow born of thunder
rain – a lover taken
back again

. . .

