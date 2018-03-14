Tags
forgotten our place, home, love, mystery, nature, remembering, sometime, the cycle of life, the cycle of love, time, wandering, wilderness
of moments
some forgotten
I’ve wandered back again
how well I knew
and others knew of me
maps spilled together
into another place and time
markers melted
candle wax
and rhyme
roads beyond
the wilderness
I passed between beside
rivers long since gathered
by the tides
mountains thick with laurel
surrendered now to weeds
did once I pass
without a word
a fluttering unseen
between two worlds
are maybe more –
than I with will to count
days no longer matter
to the making
of one last kiss
a first embrace –
a shadow born of thunder
rain – a lover taken
back again
. . .