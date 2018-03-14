of moments

some forgotten

I’ve wandered back again

how well I knew

and others knew of me

maps spilled together

into another place and time

markers melted

candle wax

and rhyme

roads beyond

the wilderness

I passed between beside

rivers long since gathered

by the tides

mountains thick with laurel

surrendered now to weeds

did once I pass

without a word

a fluttering unseen

between two worlds

are maybe more –

than I with will to count

days no longer matter

to the making

of one last kiss

a first embrace –

a shadow born of thunder

rain – a lover taken

back again

. . .

Advertisements