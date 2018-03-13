from pages torn

a story telling

of times before I cannot say

the journey through

or where I found you

somewhere lost along the way

of fields and flowers

dirt poor mornings –

with honeysuckle pillows there

I knew you

in the sweetest way –

by moments scattered

everywhere

of promise shared

and others buried –

to make a fire of bodies worn

by something more than everafter –

seasons cleft

another born

into a place

of resurrection –

names the least of all we knew

how it was

the soul remembered

the road I took

in finding you

. . .

