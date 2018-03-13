Tags
from pages torn
a story telling
of times before I cannot say
the journey through
or where I found you
somewhere lost along the way
of fields and flowers
dirt poor mornings –
with honeysuckle pillows there
I knew you
in the sweetest way –
by moments scattered
everywhere
of promise shared
and others buried –
to make a fire of bodies worn
by something more than everafter –
seasons cleft
another born
into a place
of resurrection –
names the least of all we knew
how it was
the soul remembered
the road I took
in finding you
. . .