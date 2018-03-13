i garnered

strength

tho my heart laid bare

when darkness came

and bound me there

in places far

from all I loved –

from all I’d sworn to be

into the shadows

heaven followed me

with something more

than pardon

a measure more than some

when bruised –

I found my weary soul

at home

touched by grace

I could not see –

by love I had not earned

beyond the touch

I’d waited –

was every truth

returned

. . .

