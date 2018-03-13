Tags
bruise, darkness, faith, grade, home, love, reminders, seeing in the dark, solace, soul, strength, truth
i garnered
strength
tho my heart laid bare
when darkness came
and bound me there
in places far
from all I loved –
from all I’d sworn to be
into the shadows
heaven followed me
with something more
than pardon
a measure more than some
when bruised –
I found my weary soul
at home
touched by grace
I could not see –
by love I had not earned
beyond the touch
I’d waited –
was every truth
returned
. . .
willowdot21 said:
Beautiful 💜
kenza said:
So precious. Thank you. Kenza.