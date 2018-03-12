now and then

I dare remember

all I wanted from the start

a beginning

without ending

a quiet flutter of my heart

it seemed so simple

in the wishing –

one night beneath the stars

as I stood atop the rafters

flanked by jupiter

and mars

without names

or constellation –

but a time to find again

someone come

at once familiar –

warm as blood

beneath my skin

for a moment

I did wonder

of the nights

to pass between

drawing near unto forever –

as a destiny unseen

by a girl

not so different

than ten thousand more

you’ve known

born of want –

another summer

when you made a wish

your own

. . .

Advertisements