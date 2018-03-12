Tags
breath, destiny, dreams, life, love, memory, star crossed, wandering, wish, young love
now and then
I dare remember
all I wanted from the start
a beginning
without ending
a quiet flutter of my heart
it seemed so simple
in the wishing –
one night beneath the stars
as I stood atop the rafters
flanked by jupiter
and mars
without names
or constellation –
but a time to find again
someone come
at once familiar –
warm as blood
beneath my skin
for a moment
I did wonder
of the nights
to pass between
drawing near unto forever –
as a destiny unseen
by a girl
not so different
than ten thousand more
you’ve known
born of want –
another summer
when you made a wish
your own
. . .
PapaBear said:
10,000….., now that’s stretching it more than just a little bit, Wordsmith. Hahaha !!!
Hmmm, the wish…, isn’t that one that we all made at once or twice in our lives? Really liked the chemistry and emotion, along with the imagery that you developed with this one, Bobbie. There’s some real magic between those lines. ………………..xo