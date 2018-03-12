Tags

howcouldyouknow

now and then
I dare remember
all I wanted from the start
a beginning
without ending
a quiet flutter of my heart

it seemed so simple
in the wishing –
one night beneath the stars
as I stood atop the rafters
flanked by jupiter
and mars

without names
or constellation –
but a time to find again
someone come
at once familiar –
warm as blood
beneath my skin

for a moment
I did wonder
of the nights
to pass between
drawing near unto forever –
as a destiny unseen

by a girl
not so different
than ten thousand more
you’ve known
born of want –
another summer
when you made a wish
your own

. . .

