I won’t pretend

to be someone else –

a shadow of myself

a petal

ne’er the same

could be a rose

or the scent of distant meadows

a thorn unto the blush

a slender glass

becoming –

some other mother’s home

I won’t pretend

the music takes me

where I cannot hear the storm

the beat

of one lone drummer

wrapping sorrow

into a song

I won’t pretend

the silence threatens

from a place beyond the dawn

from a life

I scarce remember

how it felt

to be alone

. . .

Advertisements