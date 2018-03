of time

I make no mention

but a place for getting on

leaves and sleeves –

linen hand-me-downs

hands to fit

with other hands –

hearts to speak the same

on sleepless nights

to wonder

why

we came

as fingers bound

by nothing more

than moments pulled between

apart and through

forever here

we stay

as one begins the other –

you and I remain

I fall

you rise

to meet each sweet

refrain

. . .

