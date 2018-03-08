Tags
breath, dreams, endearing, fishes and loaves, life, love, poetry, substanance, the gift of word, verse
I shall make bread
of letters
fill my bowl with verse
loose my fears
on the poetry of saints
forsaken the lure
of hunger
but for rhyme
my stomach burns –
loud enough to dance by
in the dark
. . .
Jane Sturgeon said:
With notebooks scattered around to catch your sparks. ❤ xXx
tornadoday said:
…….and a pantry filled with ink ❤
Ben Naga said:
A word in your ear.
(For without an ear no flour.)
You dance divinely.
(http://www.tcm.com/mediaroom/video/669219/Talk-Of-The-Town-The-Movie-Clip-You-Dance-Divinely.html)
tornadoday said:
❤
Ben Naga said:
🙂